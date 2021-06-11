Discovery Nordics hires ViacomCBS exec

Discovery Nordics has hired former ViacomCBS exec Marcus Helzén as director of partnership and distribution for Sweden and Denmark.

Helzén was most recently in a similar role at ViacomCBS for eight out of his 16 years at the company, working across the Nickelodeon, MTV and Paramount+ brands.

In his new role at Discovery, which is effective immediately, he will report to Linda Vabø, VP of partnership and distribution in the Nordic region.

“Our partnerships are very important to us and the fact that Marcus comes to us underlines our strategic focus on making our content available to as many people as possible. He has cutting-edge expertise and experience that will add a lot to our team,” said Vabø.