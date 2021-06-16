Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms

Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms

Marsai Martin

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streamer Discovery+ has greenlit a factual series fronted by 16-year-old actor and producer Marsai Martin in which teenagers’ bedrooms will get surprise renovations.

Martin, best known as one of the stars of ABC sitcom Black-ish, will executive produce the as-yet-untitled eight-episode series and will lead the design team that carries bedroom overhauls for peer-nominated youths who make a positive impact in their communities. The project is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment in association with Genius Entertainment.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 16-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Jon Bernthal turns Gigolo for Showtime BMP teams up with comedian Seales Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms YouTube, Znak put Rock in hard place Peacock celebrates female ’96 Olympic champs Super RTL sets sail with Lana Longbeard Disney EMEA puts originals over reboots Film London unveils animation strategy Omens Studios brings Ecosaurs to Annecy Fuse content heads to rlaxx TV, MTN NBC tears up Manifest TBS, CJ ENM team up for Japanese remakes NBCUniversal Int'l Networks finds Paradise CBS Reality orders Polish crime originals Nelvana to shop Property Bros kids' show Freeform set for another Cruel Summer Cartoon Network's Pitt spotlights folklore Bodega boosts production, dev teams Virgin does Big Deal with BiggerStage, Fox Pubcasters, indies 'must form alliances' Tomorrow Studios ups Clements to partner

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows