Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streamer Discovery+ has greenlit a factual series fronted by 16-year-old actor and producer Marsai Martin in which teenagers’ bedrooms will get surprise renovations.

Martin, best known as one of the stars of ABC sitcom Black-ish, will executive produce the as-yet-untitled eight-episode series and will lead the design team that carries bedroom overhauls for peer-nominated youths who make a positive impact in their communities. The project is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment in association with Genius Entertainment.