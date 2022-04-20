Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Discovery+ lines up dating format Love In The Jungle, doc The Man Without a Heart

Love In The Jungle puts 14 singles through physical challenges

Discovery+ has commissioned documentary thriller The Man Without a Heart and a reality dating series inspired by nature, titled Love In The Jungle.

Produced by Cuarzo Producciones and directed by Jorge Varcárcel, The Man Without a Heart (2×60’) delves into the unsolved case of Miguel Ángel Martínez, who was presumed to have committed suicide until investigators discovered his heart had been removed.

Love In The Jungle sees 14 unlucky-in-love singles compete in physical challenges each week, grounded in real animal mating rituals to discover if they can find a partner through physical connection alone. The format is produced by Boat Rocker through Matador Content.

Ruth Lawes 20-04-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

HGTV snaps up second Ugliest House in America
NBCU, Discovery LatAm get facts from Beyond
Discovery+ seals supernatural deal with Zak Bagans
Discovery Italy picks up Mismatch, Tandem S5 from Mediawan
New era officially underway as Warner Bros Discovery mega-merger closes
Dungey, Bloys, Finch to top leadership team of merged Warner Bros Discovery
Six more WarnerMedia execs to depart as pre-Discovery merger purge continues
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Kinetic Content gets reality franchises moving in the streaming age
Netflix looks at lives of baby animals with Bonham Carter, Humble Bee
Netflix hit by first subs decline in a decade, warns of more losses next quarter
HBO Max takes on Dead Boy Detectives from Berlanti Productions, WBTV
Conway steps down as executive director, co-president at Canada’s Hot Docs