Discovery Italia’s linear channels line up four Casta Diva originals

Discovery Italia has commissioned four original series from local production company Casta Diva for its various linear channels.

Questa è Casa Mia is an adaptation of the BBC factual gameshow format This Is My House. The Italian version will be hosted by Tommaso Zorzi, with four contestants in each episode trying to convince a jury of celebrities that a house belongs to them – but only one is telling the truth.

The panel will be made up of antiques dealer Roberta Tagliavini, celebrities Stefania Orlando and Barbara Foria, and comedian and influencer Nicola Conversa. The series debuts this week on Real Time in Italy.

Makeover series Trasformazioni Incredibili (Incredible Transformations) will air from May 16 on Real Time, fronted by Enzo Miccio with beauty expert Loretta Grace and hair stylist Alessandro Maritato. Two stories will be told in each episode with unsuspecting protagonists brought before the three experts to experience a true all-round transformation.

In June, Tuscan chef Luca Terni will return to Food Network with a new travelling programme dedicated to the search for the most authentic flavours in traditional Italian cuisine.

The new programmes will be joined by the second season of Fare Detailing con Marcello Mereu, a format about car care secrets, on the Motor Trend channel.