Discovery+ investigates UK murder with Norway’s Monster

Martine: Chasing Justice

NEWS BRIEF: Streamer Discovery+ is set to premiere Martine: Chasing Justice, a documentary series about the 2008 murder of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen in London.

Fremantle-owned Norwegian prodco Monster is behind the five-part doc which premieres this week on Discovery+ in all Nordic countries and the UK, as well as on Norwegian broadcaster TV Norge. Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, was found raped and murdered in a fashionable residential area of London. The only suspect, Farouk Abdulhak, escaped to his native Yemen, where he has lived a protected life ever since, with the help of his rich and powerful family.

