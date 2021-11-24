Discovery in Italy, NRK, HBO Max acquire kids’ shows from Jetpack

Broadcasters including Discovery in Italy and Norway’s NRK, and VoD platforms such as HBO Max in Latin America, have acquired 964 hours of content from UK-based kids’ and family distributor Jetpack Distribution.

Discovery in Italy has bought both the linear and SVoD rights to preschool animation Yoko seasons one to three, while NRK has taken the free-to-air and FVoD rights to Welcome to Cardboard City.

Elsewhere, Pop in the UK has picked up the free-to-air and FVoD rights to Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty, while JimJam has acquired the pay TV and VoD rights to S3-4 of Daisy & Ollie for its pan-European feed.

Meanwhile, France’s C+ has renewed the pay TV and SVoD rights to Talking Tom & Friends S1-3 and licensed both rights to the first season of Kitty is Not a Cat, while Minimax has taken the pay TV and VoD rights across Central and Eastern Europe to Oswaldo and Marsupilami S1-3.

The final broadcaster is Kidzone TV, which has taken the pay TV and SVoD rights across the Baltics, Middle East and North Africa to the first season of Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! and the pay TV rights to Kazoops, The Sisters S2, S1-3 of Talking Tom & Friends, Talking Tom Heroes and Talking Tom Minis.

HBO Max in Latin America, meanwhile, has acquired the SVoD rights to S6 of Chuggington, S4-5 of Talking Tom & Friends, Talking Tom Heroes and Talking Tom Minis S1-4.

Elsewhere in the streaming space, Semillitas has picked up S2-3 of Chuggington for its pay TV and SVoD services Flix Latino and Pinguinitos in the US, Central America and the Caribbean.

Educational language-learning app Lingopie has taken the rights to S1 of The Sisters in German and Italian, S1 of Wolf in German and Italian, S3-5 of Talking Tom & Friends in Italian and S1 of Yoko in Italian.

Also in streaming, Toon Goggles in the UK, US and Canada has bought the AVoD and SVoD rights to Boj, Daisy & Ollie S1-2s, Emmy & GooRoo, Kitty is Not a Cat, My Petsaurus S1-2, S4-5 of Talking Tom & Friends and S1 of Yoko.

In Latvia, Tet Sia has picked up the SVoD rights to S3-5 of Talking Tom & Friends and the first two seasons of Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!, while Indonesia’s Mola TV has taken the SVoD rights to S1-2 of Emmy & GooRoo and has renewed the first two seasons of Wolf.

Finally, Kartoon Channel in the US and Canada has acquired the AVoD and SVoD rights to Boj, S2 of Kitty is Not a Cat and the first season of Yoko.