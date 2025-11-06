Please wait...
Discovery Channel orders one-hour special on Louvre heist from Pioneer Productions 

Louvre Heist: Minute by Minute examines the recent audacious jewellery theft

WikiCommons/Wilfredo Rafael Rodriguez Hernandez

US cablenet Discovery Channel has ordered a one-hour special following the jewellery heist that took place in The Louvre just over two weeks ago.

Louvre Heist: Minute by Minute will premiere on the Warner Bros Discovery-owned channel on November 26.

Discovery Channel said the fast turnaround doc features exclusive witness testimony, expert forensic analysis and detailed graphic reconstructions tracking the moment the thieves infiltrated the Paris museum’s perimeter and made out with over US$100m worth of crown jewels.

It is produced by UK-based Pioneer Productions, which has made titles such as Mother Undercover (Hulu), The Windsor Castle Fire: The Untold Story (Channel 4) and #Trump: How Social Media Changed The Presidency (AMC Networks/Sundance).

“This cinematic-level heist stunned the world, and we’re breaking it down minute by minute,” said Howard Lee, chief creative officer of US Networks and president of Discovery Networks.

“With exclusive footage and real-time storytelling, this special delivers the kind of jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat experience Discovery does best.”

