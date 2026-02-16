Discovery Channel embarks on Ed Stafford’s Rite of Passage

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery will launch adventure-travel format Ed Stafford’s Rite of Passage on Discovery Channel across the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.

Coproduced by Fremantle-backed Arrow Media and Singapore’s Beach House Pictures, the 6×60’ series sees survivalist Stafford take part in extreme coming-of-age ceremonies practised by tribal members in Africa, Latin American and East Asia. Commissioned by WBD and Chinese streamer Bilibili, it will air on Discovery Channel in the UK (February 19), Nordics (February 27), France (March 29) and Spain and Portugal (April 6). The series will later be available on Discovery+ and HBO Max.