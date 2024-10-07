Dino Mates and sci-fi adventure series Waiko lead Studio 100’s MipJunior slate

Munich-based kids’ and family producer and distributor Studio 100 International is taking a slate of animated and live-action series to MipJunior this month, led by comedy-adventure series Dino Mates.

Inspired by Madame Freudenreich Curiosités, an attraction at German theme park Europa-Park, and the associated picture book series, Dino Mates (26×11’) is a 2D and CGI-animated show about two siblings who find dinosaur eggs in a cave while spending the summer with their grandma.

Dino Mates is produced by Mack Magic, broadcaster KiKA and Edel Kids in Germany, and B-Water Animation Studios in Spain. The series is targeted at six- to 10-year-olds.

Also on Studio 100’s slate is live-action, sci-fi adventure series Waiko (10×25’), produced by Studio 100 NV and VRT on Belgium’s children’s channel Ketnet, which will also broadcasts the series. The plot is set at a funfair where a teenage alien and robot and their human friends help extraterrestrials solve their problems and return home safely.

Produced by Art Shot in Lithuania and Artichoke in Slovakia is BFF, a 26×11’ 2D animation aimed at five- to eight-year-olds. The show follows the adventures of a clumsy bear, enthusiastic squirrel and cool cat.

From Big Bang Box in Spain for RTVE’s Clan is Momonsters (78×7’), a CGI and live-action preschool series following a group of creatures who befriend human children at the Momonsters Academy.

Completing Studio 100’s line-up is the 60×5’ third season of Vegesaurs, which follows the adventures of fruit and vegetable-themed dinosaurs. The CGI series is produced by Cheeky Little Media, Studio 100, Australian pubcaster the ABC and France Télévisions, and has already been sold to more than 70 territories.