Please wait...
Please wait...

Dino Mates and sci-fi adventure series Waiko lead Studio 100’s MipJunior slate

Dino Mates

Munich-based kids’ and family producer and distributor Studio 100 International is taking a slate of animated and live-action series to MipJunior this month, led by comedy-adventure series Dino Mates.

Inspired by Madame Freudenreich Curiosités, an attraction at German theme park Europa-Park, and the associated picture book series, Dino Mates (26×11’) is a 2D and CGI-animated show about two siblings who find dinosaur eggs in a cave while spending the summer with their grandma.

Dino Mates is produced by Mack Magic, broadcaster KiKA and Edel Kids in Germany, and B-Water Animation Studios in Spain. The series is targeted at six- to 10-year-olds.

Also on Studio 100’s slate is live-action, sci-fi adventure series Waiko (10×25’), produced by Studio 100 NV and VRT on Belgium’s children’s channel Ketnet, which will also broadcasts the series. The plot is set at a funfair where a teenage alien and robot and their human friends help extraterrestrials solve their problems and return home safely.

Produced by Art Shot in Lithuania and Artichoke in Slovakia is BFF, a 26×11’ 2D animation aimed at five- to eight-year-olds. The show follows the adventures of a clumsy bear, enthusiastic squirrel and cool cat.

From Big Bang Box in Spain for RTVE’s Clan is Momonsters (78×7’), a CGI and live-action preschool series following a group of creatures who befriend human children at the Momonsters Academy.

Completing Studio 100’s line-up is the 60×5’ third season of Vegesaurs, which follows the adventures of fruit and vegetable-themed dinosaurs. The CGI series is produced by Cheeky Little Media, Studio 100, Australian pubcaster the ABC and France Télévisions, and has already been sold to more than 70 territories.

Karolina Kaminska 07-10-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Que Sera, Sera in Cannes: a Mipcom lowdown
WBITVP aims to cast a spell at Mipcom with slate led by Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking
Former CBeebies executive producer Vanessa Amberleigh retires
SBS in Australia, UK's Channel 4 explore Curve Media's Mysteries Of… series
Cineflix Rights investigates serial killer series Virdee as part of Mipcom scripted slate

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS