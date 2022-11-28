Digital TV Research forecasts global OTT revenue will hit $243bn by 2028

Revenue from OTT platforms globally will reach US$243bn in 2028, up from US$157bn in 2022, according to UK analysis firm Digital TV Research.

About US$17bn of that will be added in 2023 alone, as revenue from AVoD services rises faster than that from SVoD.

In 2022, AVoD revenue stands at US$38.3bn, which will increase to US$45.2bn in 2023 doubling to US$90.6bn in 2028. SVoD revenue will see slower growth, from US$103.5bn in 2022 to US$112.1bn in 2023 and US$132.3bn in 2028.

Rental revenue will rise from US$7.9bn in 2022 to US$8.5bn in 2023 and US$10.2bn in 2028, while download-to-own/electronic sell-through revenue will increase from US$7.6bn in 2022 to US$8.3bn in 2023 and US$9.8bn in 2028.

The top five countries will command two-thirds of global OTT revenue by 2028. The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance, with its share of global revenue reaching 42% by 2028. US revenue will climb by US$33bn between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$102bn.

OTT revenue will exceed US$1bn in 25 countries by 2028, up from 18 countries in 2022.