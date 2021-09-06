Digital TV Research finds Lat Am will reach 131 million SVoD subs by 2026

SVoD subscriptions in Latin America will reach 131 million by 2026, up from 76 million by the end of 2021, according to a report by UK analysis firm Digital TV Research.

Brazil will remain the market leader with 49 million subscriptions by 2026, followed by Mexico with 32 million.

Netflix will continue to lead the SVoD platforms in the region, with 48.4 million subs in 2026, although its market share will fall. Disney+ will take second place with 32.5 million, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 19.4 million.

HBO Max comes next at 10.2 million, with Apple TV+ at 8.1 million and Claro Video on 3.9 million. Other platforms combined will make up 8.5 million subscriptions.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Five US-based platforms [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max] will account for 91% of the region’s paying SVoD subscriptions by end-2026.

“There was a wave of international SVoD platform launches during 2021. Paramount+ started in March, followed by HBO Max in June and Disney’s Star+ in August. Discovery+ will also expand in the region.”

The news comes after Digital TV Research last week released data that said gross SVoD subscriptions in the US market will rise by 33% from 338 million at the end of 2021 to 450 million by 2026.

The company also forecast the number of SVoD subscribers in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region will reach 15 million across 13 MENA countries by 2026. This figure is up from 8.61 million in 2021, with Netflix reaching 5.4 million subs and OSN, backed by its Disney+ deal, reaching 2.6 million by that year.

SVoD subs in Africa, meanwhile, were predicted to reach 15.06 million by 2026. Digital TV Research said this figure is almost triple the 5.11 million SVoD subscribers expected at the end of 2021. South Africa and Nigeria will each contribute 2.3 million out of the 10 million new additions and will be the only countries with more than one million subs in 2026.