Digital studio TheSoul Publishing launches kids’ video brand Toonzey

TheSoul Publishing has launched dedicated kids’ video programming channel Toonzey

Digital studio and content company TheSoul Publishing has launched a brand dedicated to kids’ video programming called Toonzey.

Toonzey aims to be a one-stop-shop for diverse and engaging children’s content that sparks creativity and imagination, according to TheSoul, whose videos garner 10 billion views per month across social media platforms including YouTube.

Content housed in the Toonzey brand includes the Baby Zoo nursery rhymes and Slick Slime Sam, LearnToon, Emily’s Playhouse and Viv & Denny videos.

Toonzey is being led by Francesco Miceli, who joined TheSoul as head of content distribution partnerships three years ago and is now head of social media content distribution partnerships.

Miceli previously spent 15 years at Google, including as head of YouTube’s kids’ vertical for EMEA, where he led the launch of YouTube Kids in multiple markets.

Miceli said: “Our launch of Toonzey is an exciting milestone in TheSoul Publishing’s mission to create content that not only entertains but also inspires the next generation. Given the overwhelming engagement, viewership and subscriber growth across our platforms, we know families are looking for positive, uplifting content. Toonzey will deliver exactly that, fun, creative and educational programming kids love and parents trust.”

Karolina Kaminska 04-03-2025 ©C21Media
