Digital sports giant DAZN backed by billionaire Blavatnik scores Murdoch asset Foxtel for US$2.2bn

The Australian subscription television industry is entering a new era as UK-based sports entertainment platform DAZN has confirmed its intent to acquire the Foxtel Group from majority shareholder News Corp (65%) and minority shareholder (35%) Telstra at a value of US$2.2bn.

The foreign acquisition by the digital sporting entertainment platform, which is owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik, will rumble the Australian content industry and marks the end of the trailblazing history of the 30-year-old Foxtel Group and brand that redefined Australian screen entertainment.

The deal, which is subject to a raft of regulatory and stakeholder approvals and has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, is anticipated to close in the second half of fiscal 2025.

For dominant global sporting platform aspirant DAZN, the bridgehead into Australia allows it to take a leading position in sports entertainment viewing and sports rights in the highly competitive domestic sector.

DAZN chief Shay Segev, who was in Australia earlier this month brokering the deal, said: “Australians watch more sport than any other country in the world, which makes this deal an incredibly exciting opportunity for DAZN to enter a key market, marking another step in our long-term strategy to become the global home of sport.”

Under the proposed deal News Corp and Telstra will get a minor shareholding in DAZN. The Foxtel Group currently has 4.7 million subscribers across its subscription TV service, streaming platform Binge, content aggregator Hubbl and key sports streaming asset Kayo.

The Foxtel Group confirmed it would maintain its head office in Artarmon, after moving from its long-held HQ in North Ryde last month. The companies confirmed that Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany and his management team would remain place.

Delany described the deal as a “natural evolution” for the Foxtel Group, having undergone a technology-led streaming company reinvention over the past five years.

“We are excited by DAZN’s commitment to the Australian market. They are experts in the sports media business and can play a significant role in supporting Foxtel as the business grows its streaming capabilities, bringing a bigger and better service to customers across entertainment, news and sport. They are a perfect match for us as we look toward this next era of growth.”

In 2019, Foxtel merged with Fox Sports and later that year launched Kayo and streaming service Binge in 2020.

The sports-centric takeover poses issues for the Australian content industry, which is currently struggling with a drop in local commissions and productions and has yet to secure a deal with international streamers on quotas for local content.

Speaking to C21, a News Corp/Foxtel spokesperson indicated that it would be “business as usual” in terms of Foxtel’s ongoing obligations to local content productions.

“DAZN is focused on minimising disruption, growing the business and maintaining its financial performance. It recognises Foxtel’s eco-system requires a strong general entertainment offering, including continuing locally produced drama and lifestyle shows across Foxtel and Binge,” the spokesperson said in a statement to C21.

Additionally, DAZN understands that Binge represents a core part of Foxtel’s offering. “DAZN intends to build on Binge’s success, integrating it into a broader strategy that enhances its appeal to both sports and entertainment audiences,” the statement said.

Segev affirmed the sentiment in the media announcement: “We are committed to supporting and investing in Foxtel’s television and streaming services, across both sports and entertainment, using our world-leading technology to further enhance the viewing experience for customers.”

He said he looked forward to working closely with Delany and his team, in addition to News Corp and Telstra as shareholders.

Currently, Foxtel currently holds domestic sports broadcast rights for the Australian Football League, National Rugby League, cricket and other major international sports, while DAZN’s Australian sports offering includes NFL, MMA and UEFA Women’s Champions League. Internationally, the platform broadcasts live and on-demand sport in over 200 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Spain, Germany, France and Italy.