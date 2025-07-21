Digital specialist After Party Studios hires Trent Williams-Jones as executive producer

Former Endemol Shine and OTRO producer Trent Williams-Jones has been appointed to the role of executive producer at UK digital specialist prodco After Party Studios.

Working with Jamie Macdonald, head of originals, and Sam Ewen, head of entertainment, Williams-Jones will contribute to the London-based outfit’s ongoing creative expansion.

He will oversee the recently announced Channel 4.0 project Don’t Get Catfished as well as creative development across the expanding slate. Williams-Jones is also tasked with working with external partners across original and branded content.

He has experience across digital, television and branded storytelling, with executive producer credits on shows such as The Rap Game UK (BBC Three), The Big Narstie Show (Channel 4) and Race Around Britain with Munya Chawawa (YouTube).

Trent-Williams launched his career at Endemol Beyond, working with YouTubers KSI and The Sidemen, and was also part of sports media company OTRO, where he created digital-first content with footballers like Neymar Jr, Paulo Dybala and Dele Alli.

Founded by YouTuber Callux and filmmaker Rvbberduck, aka Callum McGinley and Ben Doyle, After Party produces advertisements, content and films for online audiences. Recent projects include football-skewing Scenes, for Sky Sports, and Hear Me Out, for Channel 4.0.

Joshua Barnett, MD, After Party, said: “Trent has been at the forefront of where YouTube meets mainstream, building IP and launching online shows with some of the biggest creators on the planet.

“He’s also exec produced some incredible series on linear, and has a window into the sports ents space, one of the fastest growing areas for the business. The fact he is also deeply ingrained in the talent world, developing formats with and for some of the biggest talent in the game, has us all very excited. We’re lucky to have him.”

Williams-Jones said: “I’ve long admired what After Party Studios are doing in the space, creating some of the most exciting, compelling and game-changing content out there.

Joining the team at such a pivotal moment is huge and a real opportunity for us to make some magic.”