Digital Dimension, Lex+Otis launch studio

Animation prodcos Digital Dimension Entertainment Group and Lex+Otis have formed a joint venture studio with locations in Montreal and Los Angeles.

Headed by Louis-Simon Menard, CEO and president of Montreal-based Digital Dimension, and Jay Oliva, founder and CEO of California-based Lex+Otis, Krakn Animation will provide pre-production and animation services for 2D and 3D series and features.

Digital Dimension’s Meduzarts Animation studio has recently been collaborating with Oliva and Zack Snyder’s Pasadena prodco The Stone Quarry Animation on Netflix’s Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The series serves as a prequel to Snyder’s Netflix Original zombie heist action film Army of the Dead.

Meduzarts and The Stone Quarry Animation are also collaborating on Snyder’s recently announced take on Norse mythology for Netflix, Twilight of the Gods.

Lex+Otis recently produced animé series Trese for Netflix and is working on several new series for the streamer including Ark: The Animated Series, featuring the voices of Russell Crowe, Vin Diesel, David Tennant and Gerard Butler, among others.

Meduzarts Animation specialises in content for ‘mature audiences’ and has worked on franchises including Spider-Man, Mortal Kombat, Avatar, The Lord of the Rings, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Star Wars.

Menard said: “Our mutual passion for immersive and engaging storytelling, and desire for doing things differently is what unites us. Digital Dimension’s Meduzarts Animation has been collaborating with Lex+Otis on several noteworthy projects for years. The creation of an integrated animation studio became a natural next step for both companies.”