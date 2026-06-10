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Devon Hammonds promoted to head of non-fiction at Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has promoted Devon Hammonds to head of non-fiction following the departure of Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman in March.

Devon Hammonds

Hammonds previously oversaw day-to-day operations of SPT’s non-fiction group as executive VP, business development and strategy.

In her expanded capacity, she will report to SPT Studios president Katherine Pope, who assumed oversight of the non-fiction arm after Holzman and Saidman left.

The non-fiction group comprises Sharp Entertainment, Embassy Row, B17 Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, This Machine, Maxine Productions, Brass Monkeys Media, Rebel Minds Media and new addition 32 Flavors.

Hammonds previously served as senior VP of development and current programming, east coast, at Industrial Media, which was acquired by SPT in 2022. Prior to that, she spent eight years at A&E.

Jordan Pinto10-06-2026 ©C21Media
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