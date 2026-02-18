Detective reboot Bergerac from BlackLight, Westward Studios travels to PBS

PBS Distribution in the US has picked up the first two seasons of Channel Islands-set detective drama reboot Bergerac, to air on public broadcaster PBS this year.

Produced by BlackLight TV, part of Banijay UK, and Jersey-based Westward Studios and supported by Visit Jersey for streaming service U and U&DRAMA in the UK, the series sees Damien Molony (The Split) star as investigator Jim Bergerac.

Bergerac is an updated version of the classic BBC crime drama which originally aired between 1981 and 1991 with John Nettles in the lead role.

The deal with PBS was negotiated by Matt Creasey, exec VP sales, coproductions and acquisitions at Banijay Rights, which distributes the show.