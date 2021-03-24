Designer Ra Vincent wins Māori prize

Production designer Ra Vincent has won the NZ$50,000 (US$35,000) Māori Screen Excellence Award presented by the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC).

Vincent, whose credits include Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy and What We Do in the Shadows, was nominated by producer Carthew Neal, with letters of support from Waititi and Jackson.

Waititi said: “He is any director’s best secret weapon and a true artist. His ability to bring a page to life right in front of your eyes in unparalleled and though Ra is a truly excellent production designer, I am most in awe of how he brings out excellence in those around him.”

Jackson added: “I admire not only his artistic talent and leadership skills, but also his personal integrity and decency.”

In addition, Puti Puti Rā Simich-Pene, MD of prodco Roses and Stone, and Julian Arahanga, director of Awa Films, were recognised for their contributions to the sector in awards presented at the Māoriland Film Festival. Each receives a NZ$10,000 grant.