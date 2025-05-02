Departing C4 CEO Alex Mahon appointed boss of live entertainment giant Superstruct Entertainment

Outgoing Channel 4 (C4) CEO Alex Mahon’s new job has been revealed, with the executive set to become the boss of live entertainment group Superstruct Entertainment.

UK broadcaster C4 announced that Mahon was stepping down from the top job on Monday. She’s set to depart this summer after nearly eight years in the role.

Her new position takes her away from the TV industry and into the live entertainment space. London-based Superstruct owns and operates an expansive portfolio of over 80 domestic and international music festivals such as Sónar in Barcelona, Newquay’s Boardmasters and German heavy metal event Wacken Open Air.

The firm was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur James Barton, founder of Liverpool superclub Cream and its spinoff dance festival Creamfields, alongside Roderik Schlösser, who is reported to be moving to a non-executive position on the company’s board.

Superstruct has experienced a meteoric rise over the last eight years, becoming the world’s second largest festival promoter after Live Nation. Accordingly, Mahon’s salary will almost certainly be significantly more lucrative than that currently paid by C4. She is expected to take up her new role as CEO at Superstruct in the autumn.

Mahon said: “I’ve long admired the energy, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that defines Superstruct. It’s a rare kind of business – high-growth, multi-territory and built by founders who truly understand how to create unforgettable live experiences.

“There’s a clear sense of purpose here: connecting people through culture, creativity and the joy of shared moments. I’m genuinely excited to join this talented group of creative founders and business leaders to help shape what comes next – with communities, innovation and emotion at the centre of it all.”

Global investment firm KKR acquired Superstruct for a reported £1.3bn (US$1.7bn) in June 2024, with private equity firm CVC also securing a stake in the company later that year.

Andrew Fisher, chair of Superstruct Entertainment, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alex to Superstruct at this pivotal moment of our development. Her exceptional track record in the creative sector and experience leading complex organisations through growth and transformation make her the ideal leader as we continue to scale our business globally.

“As we further strengthen our position as one of the leading live entertainment companies in the world, Alex’s vision and leadership will help us deliver even more extraordinary experiences for our millions of fans around the world.”

C4’s chief operating officer Jonathan Allan will serve as interim CEO at the pubcaster while the board undertakes a comprehensive recruitment process over the coming months to find Mahon’s successor.

As reported by C21 earlier this week, potential candidates include C4 CCO Ian Katz, Apple TV creative director for Europe Jay Hunt, Netflix UK VP of content Anne Mensah, ITV’s head of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo and Channel 5 CCO Ben Frow.