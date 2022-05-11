Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Denmark’s DR gets Sick from Nexiko Drama

Lisa Ambjörn

NEWS BRIEF: Danish pubcaster DR has picked up Swedish drama Sjukt (Sick), which was created by Young Royals showrunner Lisa Ambjörn.

Produced by Nexiko Drama and distributed by UK sales house Videoplugger, the 8×22’ series follows Alice (Carla Sehn), who, after learning she is clear from cervical cancer, is dumped by her boyfriend and forced to move from London back home to Stockholm.

C21 reporter 11-05-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Former DR drama head Christian Rank resurfaces at Fremantle’s Miso Film
Asian nets, Denmark’s DR pick up kids series from Bomanbridge Media
DR, NRK among buyers of Finnish thriller series Helsinki Syndrome
Nordic pubcasters NRK, DR lay out local drama demands at Goteborg event
Denmark's DR names Mikala Krogh as editor-in-chief of doc divisions
Nordic pubcasters SVT, NRK, DR, YLE pre-buy BBC Studios' The Chelsea Detective
Denmark's DR, Sweden's SVT become latest broadcasters to check into Hotel Portofino
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix unveils Italian originals from Cattleya, Lux Vide as it opens Rome office
Warner Bros Discovery EMEA takes Mush-Mush & the Mushables S2
TelevisaUnivision to acquire Hemisphere's Spanish-language streamer Pantaya
US to lead the way as global AVoD revenue forecast to hit $70bn in 2027
Ex-Warner Bros exec Jeffrey Schlesinger launches Former Bros consultancy