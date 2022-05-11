Denmark’s DR gets Sick from Nexiko Drama

NEWS BRIEF: Danish pubcaster DR has picked up Swedish drama Sjukt (Sick), which was created by Young Royals showrunner Lisa Ambjörn.

Produced by Nexiko Drama and distributed by UK sales house Videoplugger, the 8×22’ series follows Alice (Carla Sehn), who, after learning she is clear from cervical cancer, is dumped by her boyfriend and forced to move from London back home to Stockholm.