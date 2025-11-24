Please wait...
Denmark to launch third regional film fund in 2026

A third Danish regional film fund, the East Danish Film Fund, will soon be open for applicants.

Asbjørn Overgaard

The new film fund’s board and CEO will be installed after the New Year, when 27 million DKK (US$4.1m) of state funds is expected to be placed, the fund’s interim director, Asbjørn Overgaard, wrote on LinkedIn.

Overgaard serves as CEO of Copenhagen Capacity, a business foundation that has established the East Danish Film Fund as a subsidiary.

“The details are not quite clear yet, but during January, we will provide further information on the application processes and deadlines,” Overgaard told C21.

The fund has applied to the Danish Film Institute for government co-financing through the political Film Agreement 2024-27. With a total municipal funding of DKK 12.8 million in 2026, the foundation meets the requirements for government support of DKK 27 million, which brings the total funds to DKK 39.8 million (US$6.3m) for film and TV productions in Eastern Denmark.

“With the new film fund, Eastern Denmark will see a major boost in its film industry. I look forward to welcoming even more international productions to Copenhagen, Zealand, and the South Sea Islands,” Mia Nyegaard, the former Mayor of Culture and Leisure in Copenhagen, said in a statement.

A preliminary analysis by the research institute Seismonaut indicates that a regional film fund can drive significant economic growth and boost the region’s international profile, according to a press release from Copenhagen Capacity. Lessons from the West Danish Film Fund show that investments can yield up to six times their initial value and generate hundreds of full-time jobs.

