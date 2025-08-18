Demand for South Korean content grows while commissions shrink, Ampere Analysis reveals

Global commissions for content from South Korea are falling behind strong audience demand for this genre of programming, with scripted greenlights hit the hardest, claims Ampere Analysis.

The UK-based market research company says that while viewers are lapping up K-content hits such as Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead, both streamers and broadcasters are slashing series orders due to rising production costs and macroeconomic challenges.

Ampere’s data shows that the share of viewers outside Korea who watch South Korean TV series or films “sometimes” or “very often” rose from 22% in the first quarter of 2020 to 35% in the same period this year.

The availability of K-content on international streaming services increased by 55% between 2021 and 2024. However, commissioning rates have slowed sharply in the last couples of years, with K-content series orders falling 20% between H1 2023 and 2025 H1.

Scripted projects in particular have been adversely affected, slumping 39% during the same time. Ampere attributes this to “worldwide inflationary pressures” making the costs of production hard to justify.

Netflix is the only global SVoD service to have maintained K-content commissioning volume. The platform accounts for 88% of South Korea’s H1 2025 global greenlights but is reducing its proportion of scripted content as it shifts its focus to unscripted formats.

Mariana Enriquez Denton Bustinza, analyst, Ampere Analysis, said: “Korean content has leapt onto the international stage, reaching worldwide success with both global SVoD Originals and local titles.

“However, despite continued demand for K-content, TV show commissions from local and global players have declined, with global SVoDs changing content strategies from scripted Originals to focus on acquisitions, and in Netflix’s case, producing a higher proportion of Unscripted titles.

“Despite struggling with inflated costs, this leaves the export market open for South Korean commissioners, especially now that Netflix is reportedly considering the introduction of caps on actors’ fees, which may lead to a more accessible and reinvigorated local production landscape.”