Def Jam marks 40th anniversary with launch of first ‘music-focused’ FAST channel on Tubi

Def Jam Recordings, the Universal Music Group-owned record label known for its hip-hop and R&B releases, is launching what it is calling “the first-ever music-focused FAST channel on Tubi” to mark its 40th anniversary.

Available to US viewers through the Fox Corporation-owned OTT platform, the channel is titled Def Jam 40 and will showcase Def Jam artists’ live performance content. It will feature long- and shortform content from Def Jam artists over the decades, including Mariah Carey, John Legend and DMX.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch The Def Jam 40 Channel on Samsung TV Plus.

The channel is the culmination of a year of 40th anniversary celebrations, according to the record label. Def Jam also said it marks the first time a major UMG label will programme its own television channel directly for fans.

In addition to the FAST channel, new music-focused AVoD offerings from UMG-owned production company Mercury Studios will allow Tubi viewers to watch Def Jam artists’ content on-demand.

“As we progress in the FAST space, it only makes sense to have Def Jam, which continues to be at the forefront of the cultural conversation, spearhead the first-ever music partnership and branded channel with Tubi,” said Charlene Thomas, senior VP of marketing & special projects at Def Jam Recordings.

“FAST channels like these can give artists the ability to reach fans easily and build lasting relationships with audiences. We are excited to partner with such definitive industry leaders, Tubi and Def Jam, to bring this new channel to life,” Dan Borrelli, Mercury’s senior VP of digital content & partnerships.