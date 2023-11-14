DeAPlaneta takes on kids’ Hero Inside

NEWS BRIEF: Spain’s DeAPlaneta Entertainment has been named as the licensing agent and distributor for kids’ cartoon series Hero Inside in European and Latin American territories.

The 20×13’ series, which premiered on HBO Max and Cartoon Network earlier this month, is coproduced by CJ ENM, Million Volt Animation Studios, Tencent Video and YGG Global. It features 100 comic book heroes who spring from the pages into the real world when readers summon them.