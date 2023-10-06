Deadpan, Thalie Images, Red Arrow link for spy thriller The Continental Method

Ireland’s Deadpan Pictures, Asacha Media Group’s Thalie Images in France and Red Arrow Studios International (RASI) are collaborating to make European spy thriller The Continental Method.

Inspired by true events, the 12×30’ series follows a naïve Irish salesman who arrives in 1960s Paris to sell sweaters, falls for a radical French student and is simultaneously recruited in a clumsy covert Irish government operation to acquire illegal arms as sectarian conflicts boil over in Northern Ireland.

The writing team is led by John Morton, whose credits include Dead Still for Irish pubcaster RTE and Acorn, and Victor Lockwood, co-writer of Mental for France Télévisions.

Deadpan co-founder Paul Donovan and Thalie CEO Stephane Moatti are executive producers, with RASI handling pre-sales and distribution outside of France and Ireland.

Donovan said: “The Continental Method perfectly blends deadpan humour with action, romance and intrigue. We are excited to work in partnership with Asacha, Thalie and Red Arrow to bring to life this fabulous truly European tale of espionage for audiences around the world.”

Thalie Images is part of Kabo Family, producer of scripted series including comedy thriller Killer Coaster, which premiered globally on Prime Video on September 15. Kabo Family was acquired by Asacha Media Group in August 2021.

Deadpan Pictures credits include Northern Lights for Lionsgate, Can’t Cope Won’t Cope for Netflix and the BBC, and Dead Still for Acorn TV and RTE which was also written and directed by John Morton.