De Mol’s SBS6 orders I Want Your Song

NEWS BRIEF: Dutch channel SBS6, owned by John De Mol, has commissioned a new music format created by the UK’s Rochford Productions and Talpa Concepts.

I Want Your Song, which will air on the broadcaster this summer, sees five unknown songwriters get their chance to pitch an original song written by themselves to some of the biggest artists in the Netherlands. The format is produced by Talpa Entertainment Productions and distributed by Talpa Distribution.