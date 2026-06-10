DCD to distribute Australian drama Fortitude Valley

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based distributor DCD Rights has added Australian crime thriller Fortitude Valley, starring Rupert Everett, to its sales slate.

Recently commissioned by the ABC down under, the 6×60’ series is created, written and executive produced by Moving Floor Entertainment co-founders Stephen M Irwin and Leigh McGrath (Harrow), along with Hunter Page-Lochard.