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DCD to distribute Australian drama Fortitude Valley

Rupert Everett leads the Fortitude Valley cast

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based distributor DCD Rights has added Australian crime thriller Fortitude Valley, starring Rupert Everett, to its sales slate.

Recently commissioned by the ABC down under, the 6×60’ series is created, written and executive produced by Moving Floor Entertainment co-founders Stephen M Irwin and Leigh McGrath (Harrow), along with Hunter Page-Lochard.

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C21 reporter 10-06-2026 ©C21Media
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