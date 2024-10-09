DCD Rights discovers Bodies in the Barrels as part of true crime Mipcom slate

UK-based distributor DCD Rights has acquired three true crime documentary series which will be available to international clients at Mipcom.

The trio of premium 2×60’ series are produced by award-winning film and television production company Perpetual Entertainment.

Bodies in the Barrels is produced for Nine Network Australia; Natural Born Killer? for both Hearst Networks EMEA and Nine Network Australia, while Sydney’s Killer Cop has been originally created for Hearst Networks EMEA.

Bodies in the Barrels marks the 25th anniversary of the Snowtown Murders, where a gang of three in Adelaide took the law into their own hands, torturing and murdering those they believed to be paedophiles and not worthy of life.

Natural Born Killer? recounts the murder of Stephanie Scott the weekend before her wedding, which shocked Australia. She was raped and stabbed by Vincent Stanford, a school janitor, before he burned her body. For the first time the doc uncovers new evidence that Stanford had been stalking three other women with the intent to kill.

Sydney’s Killer Cop focuses on the case of Beau Lamarre-Condon – a policeman, celebrity stalker and blogger – who killed Lamarre-Condon’s ex Jessie Baird, a TV presenter, and Luke Davies. Both were shot dead with a police-issue revolver.

Each of the series was produced by Perpetual Entertainment, with the pre-sale and acquisition deals secured through Perpetual’s European-based sales consultant, Jimmy Humphrey, of agents Marmalade Sky.