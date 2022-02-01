Please wait...
DAZN Group hires Aviv Giladi as president of broadcast partnerships

Sports entertainment company DAZN Group has hired Aviv Giladi as president of broadcast partnerships.

In his new role, Giladi will oversee DAZN Group’s strategy to drive commercialisation of the business, including WTA Media, FIBA Media and the European Handball Federation (EHF).

He will look to expand existing joint ventures and audiences worldwide and identify new global partnership opportunities.

Giladi was previously chairman and CEO of film production companies AI Film Ltd and British Icon Group. With AI Film, he executive produced films including Oscar-nominated I, Tonya.

He also previously established RGE Group Ltd, which controlled major broadcast media companies in Israel, including Channel 10 and Channel 10 News Corporation, The Sport Channel and Noga Communications.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “Aviv joins us at a time of great global growth at DAZN, as we broaden and strengthen our strategic partnerships and transition our platform into a more expansive sports destination.

“Our goal is to make sports broadcasting more fun, interactive, social and accessible to everyone on any device, and our partnerships with rights holders, athletes and leagues are key to this. Aviv is a great addition to our leadership and will be fundamental in driving this strategy.”

01-02-2022

