David Smyth named CEO at Beyond Rights as Kate Llewellyn-Jones steps down

UK-based distributor Beyond Rights has appointed former Twentieth Century Fox executive David Smyth as its new CEO, with incumbent Kate Llewellyn-Jones standing down.

Smyth’s most recent role was founder and CEO of UK-based multi-channel AVoD service YouLook.tv.

Before that he worked at both Twentieth Century Fox, latterly as senior VP and MD, and at UK pay TV channel Sky One, where he was head of acquisitions. He has also worked at both the BBC and ITV. He will take up the new role on January 3.

Llewellyn-Jones decided to step aside to focus on family commitments. She will remain in the business full-time into early 2022 to ensure a smooth handover and transition. Conversations are ongoing about how she can continue to support the business on selected projects next year on a consultancy basis, Beyond said in a statement.

Beyond Rights was formed at the start of 2020 when Australia-based parent company Beyond International merged its London-based sales house Beyond Distribution with TCB Media Rights, the independent distributor it acquired out of the wreckage of Canadian media group Kew Media.

Smyth will report to Mikael Borglund, CEO and MD of Beyond International.

Smyth said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining this dynamic business at such a pivotal and changing time for our industry. I’m thrilled at the prospect of working with the talented Beyond Rights team, honoured to be taking over from Kate and thankful to Mikael and the board for placing their trust in me. I am also looking forward to getting to know the other businesses in the wider Beyond group and seeking new opportunities to work together and further grow the Beyond brand in the marketplace.”

Mikael Borglund, CEO and MD of Beyond International, said: “I am delighted to welcome David to the Beyond family. He brings with him incredible depth and breadth, having worked for broadcasters, distributors and more recently an AVoD business, and his rich knowledge of the international TV market, coupled with his sharp commercial skills, make him perfectly poised to lead the team and drive the next phase of Beyond Rights’ future.”