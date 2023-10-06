Dating format spin-off The Golden Bachelor heads up Warner Bros Mipcom slate

Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has announced a slate of scripted and unscripted content for Mipcom, including dating format The Golden Bachelor.

Produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon for ABC in the US, it is a spin-off of hit reality show The Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor gives one hopeless romantic a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.

Also on the WBITVP slate is gameshow Loteria Loca (Warner Bros Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment for CBS), which is based on the Latin game of chance similar to bingo.

Other entertainment shows from WBITV include dating format The Nevermets (Wall to Wall for Channel 4), nostalgic repair series Toy Hospital (Ricochet for Channel 5) and cookery competition Five Star Chef (Twenty Twenty for Channel 4).

Scripted offerings include Belgian crime series Chantal (Eyeworks Film and Television for VRT), Spanish comedy I Don’t Like Driving (Sayaka Producciones Audiovisuales for TNT/Max), German thriller Two Sides of the Abyss (WBITVP Germany and RTL Deutschland) and Berlin-set drama 4 Blocks (TNT Serie, Wiedemann & Berg Television for TNT).

Returning WBITVP formats which will also be shopped in Cannes include FBoy Island, Reality Queens of the Jungle and The Twelve.