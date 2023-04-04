Dating format Love Is Blind’s S4 reunion episode to stream live on Netflix

Netflix is delving further into live programming with the announcement that the season four reunion episode of dating format Love Is Blind will stream live.

The news comes a month after Netflix officially entered the live space with its Chris Rock stand-up comedy special Selective Outrage. The show landed in the eighth position on Netflix’s English-language TV chart, with 17.8 million hours of total watch time in its first week. It was not in the top 10 the following week.

Love Is Blind, produced by Chris Coelen-led Kinetic Content, has become one of Netflix’s most popular original series since it debuted in 2020. S4 debuted on March 24, with the episodes being released in batches.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show sees couples dating in pods and giving a marriage proposal without ever having physically seen their partner.

The live reunion, set to air at 20.00 ET on Sunday April 16, is produced by Embassy Row and will be filmed in LA. Brandon Monk serves as showrunner on the episode and is executive producing with Michael Davies.

Over the past couple of years, Netflix has been building and testing its live-streaming capabilities. Many have suggested that events such as the Chris Rock special are a precursor to moving into major live sporting events, but Netflix execs have repeatedly downplayed the idea.

Netflix also said it will begin streaming the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live starting in 2024.