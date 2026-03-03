Dare Pictures closes down, founder Derren Lawford joins Stern & Wild

UK factual indie Dare Pictures is closing down after four years, with founder Derren Lawford signing on to film and TV talent agency Stern & Wild.

Lawford launched Dare Pictures in 2022, since when it has produced factual shows including Fugitive: The Mystery of the Crypto Queen (Channel 4 and Sky Germany), UK Prisons Exposed and Geordie Stories: Sophie’s Fertility Journey (Paramount+).

Stern & Wild will represent Lawford as an executive producer, showrunner and creative consultant for traditional linear broadcasters, digital platforms and commercial brands.

Lawford will continue to independently develop and produce original projects and IP, working directly with commissioners, partners and financiers on premium factual and cross-platform series.

Lawford said: “I’m proud of the work we made at Dare, the talent we championed and the audiences we reached. While that chapter is closing, the ambition behind it is not.

“The lines between broadcasters, streamers, brands and audio are increasingly blurred. I’ve spent my career building teams and delivering work across those worlds. This next phase is about continuing to create ambitious content while applying that cross-platform experience more broadly in a consolidating market.”

Prior to launching Dare, Lawford held senior leadership roles across public service broadcasting, global streaming platforms and the independent sector. He was a founding member of BBC Radio 1Xtra and part of the launch team for BBC Global iPlayer.

He later served as head of content at Livity, building a cross-platform division delivering for major global brands and broadcasters, and was a commissioner at London Live, backing emerging talent and shaping original programming at launch.