Danish travel format Zero Stars makes its way to Belgium as Roses Are Blue adapts DR2 format for Play4

Belgian commercial channel Play4 has commissioned a local adaptation of Danish travel format Zero Stars (Nul Stjerner).

The Belgian version, called Zonder Sterren, will premiere next year and will be produced by Roses Are Blue. Created by Liquidminds, the Danish show has aired for seven seasons on DR2.

Zero Stars sees two hosts explore destinations that are far-removed from five-star luxury, visiting the worst-reviewed spots on TripAdvisor while uncovering the hidden gems behind the criticism.

The format has been adapted locally in Norway, with Warner Bros Discovery currently in production on a second season, while production deals are underway in the UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland and Poland.