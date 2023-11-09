Danish hospital drama The Shift picked up by SBS in Oz and MHz Choice in the US

US streaming service MHz Choice and Australian pubcaster SBS have both snapped up Danish hospital drama The Shift.

The deals were secured by German sales house Beta Film, which distributes the title internationally.

Produced by Nordisk Film Creative Alliance for TV2 in Denmark, The Shift is about the midwives who work in a maternity ward where the mental and physical strain pushes them to their limits.

The series also airs in the Netherlands on NPO, with a second season is in production now.

Lone Scherfig, creator and showrunner, said: “The success of the first season of The Shift exceeded our expectations and we’re thrilled to return for another season.”