Dandelooo to spotlight It’s Your Body and Space Ham at Cartoon Forum

French producer-distributor Dandelooo will be showcasing two new original animated series at Cartoon Forum this year – It’s Your Body and Space Ham – which it will be pitching to potential partners.

Produced by Dandelooo and aimed at upper preschoolers and six- to 11-year-olds, It’s Your Body is a 39×7’ 2D edutainment series that explains the physiological phenomena of the human body to children in a fun way and from the point of view of animals.

Space Ham, meanwhile, is a 52×9’ 2D and 3D comedy series coproduced by Dandelooo and Danish prodco MiniCosmos. The show centres on two pigs as they guard a space station on a remote asteroid.

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, said: “I fell in love with Space Ham at Cartoon Springboard. This project is the best example of a great ‘creator-driven’ comedy series I can think of that’s come about in the past few years.

“It’s Your Body aims to help children understand their own body reactions and the emotions linked to these reactions in a fun way and we will not avoid all the ‘yucky’ stuff too. Even parents will be surprised as well.”

Cartoon Forum takes place in Toulouse, France, between September 21 and 23.