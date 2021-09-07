Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Dandelooo to spotlight It’s Your Body and Space Ham at Cartoon Forum

Space Ham follows a pair of pigs in space

French producer-distributor Dandelooo will be showcasing two new original animated series at Cartoon Forum this year – It’s Your Body and Space Ham – which it will be pitching to potential partners.

Produced by Dandelooo and aimed at upper preschoolers and six- to 11-year-olds, It’s Your Body is a 39×7’ 2D edutainment series that explains the physiological phenomena of the human body to children in a fun way and from the point of view of animals.

Space Ham, meanwhile, is a 52×9’ 2D and 3D comedy series coproduced by Dandelooo and Danish prodco MiniCosmos. The show centres on two pigs as they guard a space station on a remote asteroid.

2D edutainment series It’s Your Body

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, said: “I fell in love with Space Ham at Cartoon Springboard. This project is the best example of a great ‘creator-driven’ comedy series I can think of that’s come about in the past few years.

“It’s Your Body aims to help children understand their own body reactions and the emotions linked to these reactions in a fun way and we will not avoid all the ‘yucky’ stuff too. Even parents will be surprised as well.”

Cartoon Forum takes place in Toulouse, France, between September 21 and 23.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 07-09-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Little Bear travels the world
France's Treehouse Stories told around world
SWR adopts Dandelooo’s Stinky Dog
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Channel 4 to launch AVoD service as part of international expansion plans
Digital TV Research finds Lat Am will reach 131 million SVoD subs by 2026
Remarkable exec Tom Williams takes up Thames development role
Eccho Rights picks up CJ ENM drama duo
BBC Studios appoints Jonny Keeling as head of Natural History Unit