Dandelooo sets sail with Pol the Pirate Mouse

Pol the Pirate Mouse

NEWS BRIEF: French animation studio Dandelooo has secure the global distribution rights to kids’ preschool series Pol the Pirate Mouse.

The series, produced by Netherlands-based prodco Submarine, is based on the picture book by Tingue Dongelmans and Denise van Leeuwen. Available as a 13×7’ series and a 25-minute TV special with a full new story, Pol the Pirate Mouse is in production and set for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.

C21 reporter 04-10-2024 ©C21Media
