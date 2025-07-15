Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures agrees first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television

TeaTime Pictures, the US-based production banner led by actor and producer Dakota Johnson and former Netflix executive Ro Donnelly, has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

TeaTime will develop and produce scripted projects with SPT for streaming and cable platforms.

Founded in 2019, TeaTime was previously under a TV deal with Boat Rocker Studios, which formerly held a minority stake in the company.

TeaTime’s credits include the Roku comedy series Slip, starring Zoe Lister-Jones, and 2022 romantic comedy film Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Katherine Pope, who is now the president of SPT Studios, was formerly the president of TV at Chernin Entertainment, which produced the Johnson-led Fox comedy Ben & Kate in 2012.

“Having worked with Dakota previously, I’ve witnessed first-hand her passion and integrity as a storyteller,” said Pope.

“Dakota and Ro bring a unique and intuitive understanding of what makes characters and narratives genuinely compelling. Their work reflects a commitment to authentic, nuanced storytelling that perfectly aligns with our vision. We’re thrilled to support their creative ambitions and help amplify their distinctive voice for television audiences.”