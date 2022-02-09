Cyber Group Studios acquires majority stake in Italian animation studio Graphilm

Paris-based animation producer and distributor Cyber Group Studios has revealed its second M&A manoeuvre in as many weeks, acquiring a majority stake in Italian animation studio Graphilm Entertainment.

Cyber Group Studios, which has operations in France, the US, UK, Italy and Singapore, said the deal will expand its creative and production capacity to meet demand in Europe and elsewhere.

The acquisition will also give Cyber Group access to Graphilm’s catalogue of kids and family content while growing the development opportunities for Graphilm.

The companies have previously collaborated on projects including the award-winning animated series Nefertine on The Nile, produced in partnership with Italy’s Rai.

In addition, this year the companies are coproducing Alex Player (26×22’), an original CGI project from Cyber Group Studios and France’s Bee Prodcreation. Commissioned by France Télévisions and Rai, the action-comedy series is set in the world of eSports. They are also working on an original Graphilm project called In The Middle.

“I created our company 34 years ago and this association with Cyber Group Studios holds many promising projects and new original creations with partners we already know well and respect,” said Graphilm Entertainment founder and CEO Maurizio Forestieri, who launched the company in 1988.

Anna Lucia Pisanelli, executive producer and board member at Graphilm, added: “The new venture will enable our company to strengthen and consolidate its position as one of the leading Italian animation studios reaching out to world markets.”

Pierre Sissmann, chairman and CEO, and Dominique Bourse, chief operating officer at Cyber Group Studios, said in a joint statement: “It is a real pleasure to form this partnership with our Italian friends of Graphilm Entertainment and to work with their multi-award-winning and talented team to bring new creations and coproductions to kids and families on all five continents.”

In late January, Cyber Group revealed it had acquired a majority stake in Bristol-based animation studio A Productions. The company said it currently has a roster of 10 series in production and at least 10 more in development for linear broadcasters and platforms.