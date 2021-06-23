Cyber Group adapts Final Fantasy game

France’s Cyber Group Studios is adapting the successful video game Final Fantasy IX, marking the first time the franchise has been turned into an animated series.

Cyber Group has secured an exclusive option agreement with Japan’s Square Enix to adapt the game and will produce the series in its studios in Paris and Roubaix.

The company will also oversee the worldwide distribution of the project along with the merchandising and licensing activities.

The animated adventure series will be aimed at eight- to 13-year-olds and co-viewing families, with Cyber Group looking to “maintain the world of the game” under the supervision of Square Enix.

The Final Fantasy franchise is one of the biggest in the world of video games and has sold over 150 million units worldwide since debuting in 1987.