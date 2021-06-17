Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > CuriosityStream makes history count

CuriosityStream makes history count

US-based factual SVoD service CuriosityStream has commissioned a 20-part docuseries about the numerical facts behind major historical events.

Julie Chang

Produced by Blue Ant Studios-backed Saloon Media in association with Jupiter Entertainment, each episode of History by the Numbers will delve into the figures and statistics behind a different subject. Topics include the massive growth of fast food around the world and the wealth accumulated and bloodshed caused by major crime bosses.

The executive producers are Michael Kot, Julie Chang, Patrick Reardon and Ben Pagel, with Steve Gamester serving as series producer.

History by the Numbers will roll out in the US and select territories internationally on CuriosityStream, while in Canada the series will premiere on Blue Ant Media’s Smithsonian Channel. Blue Ant International oversees international licensing for the series outside of the commissioned territories.

Chang, exec VP of international coproductions at Blue Ant Media, said: “History by the Numbers is loaded with mind-blowing facts and comparisons and uses numbers to give audiences a fresh way to envision world milestones and historical events.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 17-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Curiosity valueCuriosityStream uncovers Goodall footageCuriosityStream bags Balanga docsEx-Showtime CEO joins CuriosityStream boardCuriosityStream goes publicCuriosityStream hires Viacom, A+E alumCuriosityStream pushes into SwedenCuriosityStream hires Discovery veteranCuriosityStream to boost exclusive originalsCuriosityStream strikes Doclights dealCuriosityStream accepts Litton's MissionCuriosityStream, e.tv pick up Forensic Files
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

ITVS, Polter hire Bavaria execs for Windlight WarnerMedia EMEA ups focus on Africa Will Smith set for Netflix variety special Atresmedia, TV2 Norway build Lego Masters Disney+ shifts original series release day Globo on hunt for preschool content Showtime preps JJ Abrams UFO docuseries Westbrook's Shibley sets up Major Content Nick seeks gender-neutral content CuriosityStream makes history count WildBear exec joins Screen Queensland ABC Commercial adds Red Arrow alum Jetpack blasts off with Stella & the Starlets Keshet Int'l shifts Line in the Sand Europe, SA broadcasters win Hardball S2 Tune in to C21FM today from 10am Comedy Central, Sky get past Bouncers Paddy Power VAR sitcom kicks off Objective partners with Feel Good star 9 Story moves into Circle Square Aquarius squares up to Fight Like a Girl

related content

Blue Ant International shows

more Blue Ant International shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows