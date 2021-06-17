CuriosityStream makes history count

US-based factual SVoD service CuriosityStream has commissioned a 20-part docuseries about the numerical facts behind major historical events.

Produced by Blue Ant Studios-backed Saloon Media in association with Jupiter Entertainment, each episode of History by the Numbers will delve into the figures and statistics behind a different subject. Topics include the massive growth of fast food around the world and the wealth accumulated and bloodshed caused by major crime bosses.

The executive producers are Michael Kot, Julie Chang, Patrick Reardon and Ben Pagel, with Steve Gamester serving as series producer.

History by the Numbers will roll out in the US and select territories internationally on CuriosityStream, while in Canada the series will premiere on Blue Ant Media’s Smithsonian Channel. Blue Ant International oversees international licensing for the series outside of the commissioned territories.

Chang, exec VP of international coproductions at Blue Ant Media, said: “History by the Numbers is loaded with mind-blowing facts and comparisons and uses numbers to give audiences a fresh way to envision world milestones and historical events.”