CuriosityStream doc finds lessons in nature

US-based factual SVoD service CuriosityStream has commissioned a six-part documentary series about biomimicry hosted by wildlife TV presenter and biologist Patrick Aryree.

Evolve, from Blue Ant Media-owned Beach House Pictures, will explore how humanity can solve many of the fundamental issues facing it today by mimicking innovations found in nature.

The series will be executive produced by Jocelyn Little, Donovan Chan and Rob Sixsmith for Beach House and Jorge Franzin for CuriosityStream. Jerry Decker is showrunner and Chris Baron serves as series producer.

Abacus Media Rights will distribute Evolve in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Japan and China.

Rob Burk, head of original content for CuriosityStream, said: “Evolve is going to be a truly immersive odyssey, making engaging natural history television in a new way, exploring the past, the present and, most importantly, the future. Patrick will break down the fourth wall and bring viewers inside every adventure and every discovery, promising moments that are ceaselessly intimate, occasionally funny and infinitely revealing.”