CuriosityStream acquires minority stake in content creator platform Nebula

Factual SVoD service CuriosityStream has acquired a minority stake in Nebula in a deal that values the creator-owned streaming and technology platform at over US$50m.

The investment will be used to build new product features, launch new business lines for creators and market the Nebula platform to new audiences.

Helmed by Dave Wiskus, CEO of parent company Standard, who will remain in charge, Nebula was built for and by a group of content creators who wanted to ensure that the future of content didn’t exclusively belong to big media and tech companies.

Since launching in 2019, Nebula has grown to more than 350,000 paying subscribers and counts more than 140 creators who have over 120 million collective YouTube subscribers among its ranks.

Creators on Nebula include Marques Brownlee, Kat Blaque, Lindsay Ellis, Real Life Lore and Real Science.

The deal comes after the two companies previously worked together by offering bundled subscriptions to the CuriosityStream SVoD service and Nebula.

Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO of Curiosity, said: “Nebula has become the largest creator-owned and operated streaming platform in the world in just two years, and their mission perfectly aligns with our own – offering quality entertainment for people who want to know more.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a creator, and what Dave and his team have built in such a short time is especially forward-looking as creators want to take control of their businesses and audience relationships.”