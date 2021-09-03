Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

CuriosityStream acquires minority stake in content creator platform Nebula

Factual SVoD service CuriosityStream has acquired a minority stake in Nebula in a deal that values the creator-owned streaming and technology platform at over US$50m.

Clint Stinchcomb

The investment will be used to build new product features, launch new business lines for creators and market the Nebula platform to new audiences.

Helmed by Dave Wiskus, CEO of parent company Standard, who will remain in charge, Nebula was built for and by a group of content creators who wanted to ensure that the future of content didn’t exclusively belong to big media and tech companies.

Since launching in 2019, Nebula has grown to more than 350,000 paying subscribers and counts more than 140 creators who have over 120 million collective YouTube subscribers among its ranks.

Creators on Nebula include Marques Brownlee, Kat Blaque, Lindsay Ellis, Real Life Lore and Real Science.

The deal comes after the two companies previously worked together by offering bundled subscriptions to the CuriosityStream SVoD service and Nebula.

Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO of Curiosity, said: “Nebula has become the largest creator-owned and operated streaming platform in the world in just two years, and their mission perfectly aligns with our own – offering quality entertainment for people who want to know more.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a creator, and what Dave and his team have built in such a short time is especially forward-looking as creators want to take control of their businesses and audience relationships.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 03-09-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

CuriosityStream doc finds lessons in nature
CuriosityStream makes history count
CuriosityStream uncovers Goodall footage
CuriosityStream bags Balanga docs
Ex-Showtime CEO joins CuriosityStream board
CuriosityStream goes public
CuriosityStream hires Viacom, A+E alum
CuriosityStream pushes into Sweden
CuriosityStream hires Discovery veteran
CuriosityStream to boost exclusive originals
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Children's TV industry legend Theresa Plummer-Andrews dies aged 77
Amazon teams with The Crown producer for new drama starring Alfred Molina
Endeavor Content backs exec trio launching prodco Nordic Drama Queens
HBO Max to arrive in Europe this fall, targeting local-language originals
Sky Studios, Amusement Park, CBS Studios light thriller Munich Match