Cunci and Benkö re-elected to lead EBU, CBC/Radio-Canada made full member

France Télévisions’ CEO Delphine Ernotte Cunci and Swedish Radio’s director general Cilla Benkö have been re-elected as president and vice-president respectively of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), securing new two-year mandates following a vote at the organisation’s general assembly in Prague.

The EBU, which represents public service media organisations across Europe, said the execs were elected by an “absolute majority” at its 96th General Assembly on Thursday, with both set to serve in their leadership roles for the 2027/28 term.

The assembly also elected three new members to the EBU executive board, filling vacancies on the 11-member governing body. Rhodri Talfan Davies of the BBC, Yannis Papadopoulos of Greece’s ERT and Susanne Wille of Switzerland’s SRG SSR were all elected to sit on the board. The three new board members will serve through the end of 2026 and will complete the terms of their predecessors.

Cunci has been CEO of France Télévisions since 2015 and president of the EBU since 2020. Benkö has been CEO at Swedish Radio since 2012 and vice-president of the EBU since 2023.

Cunci said she was honoured to be re-elected as president “at a time when [public service media] is under attack.”

“The instability of our geopolitical context makes the very sovereignty of Europe and its ability to protect its populations a central priority for decision makers. In a fast-changing world, it is our duty to thrive for unity and hold a strong vision for togetherness,” she said. “Through extended cooperation, we will keep providing high-quality coverage of global events and strengthen our impact.”

It was also announced on Thursday that CBC/Radio-Canada will become a full member of the EBU. The Canadian pubcaster has been an associate member since 1950 and, in that capacity, has collaborated with European public broadcasters on matters related to journalism, standards and technology.

In becoming a full member, CBC/Radio-Canada said it will gain access to the “entire breadth of EBU collaboration, including member-only networks for investigative journalism, verification, digital news and data, as well as the Eurovision News Exchange and Euroradio Music Exchange services.”

CBC/Radio-Canada president and CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard said it was a “key milestone.” She added that, in joining the Eurovision News Exchange, more Canadian news and perspectives will reach European audiences while more international coverage will be seen in Canada.