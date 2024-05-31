Cult manga series Cat’s Eyes lands on its feet at Germany’s ZDF and Italy’s Rai

German pubcaster ZDF and Italy’s Rai have both pre-bought action-drama Cat’s Eyes, based on the cult manga series written by Tsukasa Hojo.

The 8×52’ series is produced by Paris-based prodco Big Band Story for original commissioner TF1.

Prime Video have a second window in France and first window in Latin America and Japan.

Cat’s Eyes stars Camille Lou (Women at War), Contance Labbé (Balthazar), and Claire Romain (Where It All Begins) as the Chamade sisters Tam, Sylvia and Alexia, who attempt to steal back a lost work of art that belonged to their father.

Leona Connell, chief commercial officer at distributor Newen Connect, said: “Cat’s Eyes is TF1’s most ambitious series to date and has all the hallmarks of a show that we are proud to have in our catalogue.”