Crunchyroll picks up Chinese-dubbed version of Tencent’s Dragon Raja S2

NEWS BRIEF: Global anime streamer Crunchyroll has picked up the Chinese-dubbed version of the second season of Tencent Video’s animated series Dragon Raja.

Season two of Dragon Raja (24×25’) will launch on Crunchyroll today, as a simulcast with Tencent Video. The deal was brokered by anime distribution company Aniplex. The Japanese-language version of the series launches in October.