Creatorville appoints The Times’ Jon Eastman as creative director

Creatorville, the original video studio within SWNS Media Group, has hired Jon Eastman from national newspaper The Times as creative director.

Eastman joins to lead Creatorville’s next phase of growth, driving innovation across original digital formats, publishing, and audience engagement.

With more than 20 years’ experience in video and digital strategy, Eastman joins from The Times where he was director of video, overseeing content across YouTube, TikTok and The Times & Sunday Times’ digital platforms.

Previously, as director of digital video at Future Studios and a long-standing collaborator with Barcroft Studios, Eastman developed formats for Channel 4 Digital, Truly, Marie Claire and other global brands.

His arrival at Creatorville follows its buyout by UK-based news and factual content provider SWNS Media Group in August, with the consultancy’s founder Sam Barcroft upped to CEO of SWNS.

Eastman said: “When Sam told me his plans for Creatorville, I jumped at the opportunity. I’m joining SWNS at an incredibly exciting time, both for the company and the wider creator economy. There’s a huge opportunity here to shape the next generation of digital formats, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Barcroft said: “Jon is one of the most talented and forward-thinking video leaders in the industry. His track record in storytelling, creativity and platform innovation makes him the perfect person to help take Creatorville – and our clients – into the next era of original video.”