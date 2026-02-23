Creatorville appoints digital exec Maryana Brown as head of content

Creatorville, the boutique video consultancy and social video publisher, has appointed Maryana Brown as head of content.

Brown is a creative exec producer and director known for developing platform-native content for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and podcast platforms.

Prior to joining Creatorville, she held senior roles at Ladbible Group and Strong Watch Studios, where she launched and scaled digital formats, directed branded and broadcaster commissions, and led cross-platform content strategies.

In her new role, she will lead Creatorville’s Original and Brand funded video teams, oversee content strategy and drive the development of original formats as well as branded and publisher projects.

UK-based news and factual content provider SWNS Media Group appointed media entrepreneur Sam Barcroft as group CEO after acquiring his consultancy firm Creatorville in August last year.

Brown said: “The team is building something truly special – a business rooted in creative ambition and deep audience understanding. I’m looking forward to help shape the next chapter of our content strategy and build formats that resonate with audiences and partners alike.”

Creatorville’s creative director Jon Eastman adds: “We’re so happy Maryana is taking on this exciting new role. Her track record of launching incredible formats audiences love speaks for itself. We’re very lucky to have her, and I’m excited to see what we can create together.”