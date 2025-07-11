Creators the ALJ Sisters keep it in the family for animated series with Dubai’s Spacetoon

Pan-Arab kids’ and family network Spacetoon has announced a strategic collaboration with young creators the ALJ Sisters to produce Gen Z and Gen Alpha-skewing animated series Happiness Spreaders.

The 10×6’ show will bring to life the personalities of social media stars Wadha, Aljoury and Aljoud, who have two million followers on YouTube.

Happiness Spreaders sees the siblings accept a challenge to make the world a better place by turning various situations into positive outcomes.

The collaboration was unveiled on stage prior to an ALJ Sisters show at the Qatar Toy Festival in Doha. The series will premiere in 2026, with a range of toys and merchandise to accompany it.

Ahmad Weiss, GM, Spacetoon Entertainment, said: “We see a clear path to building something truly meaningful, something with unprecedented positive impact, through a synergistic blend of animation, immersive events, innovative merchandising, and so much more.

“This isn’t just about content; it’s about delivering enduring value to our audience, creating experiences that resonate deeply and broadly.”

Shoug Albaanon and Fatma Alayoub, co-founders, ALJ Sisters, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Spacetoon in a partnership rooted in our shared passion for nurturing young minds.”