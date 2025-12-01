Please wait...
Creator, streamer partnerships to grow as older viewers turn to influencer content

Older viewers are driving a boom in the popularity of influencer-made content, with the trend set to inspire more collaboration between creators and streaming platforms, claims Ampere Analysis.

According to new statistics from the UK-based research outfit, around half of 55- to 64-year-olds now watch influencer videos every week. Overall, 70% of internet users in the UK and the US watch influencer videos at least once a week, with total viewing up 18% since the first quarter of 2020.

The proportion of 55-64s watching influencer videos weekly rose from 44% in the first quarter of 2020 to 54% in Q3 2025 in the US and from 30% to 38% in the UK.

Monthly active users on YouTube grew by 12% between Q1 2020 and Q3 2025 in the US and 34% in the UK. TikTok also notched up an all-time high of 30% across internet users in the same markets.

The trend is supported by growing sales of connected TV devices, with smart TV ownership among 55-64 internet users in the UK and the US jumping from 59% in Q1 2020 to 79% in Q3 2025. More than a quarter (29%) now use a smart TV monthly to watch YouTube, suggesting that access via familiar devices is driving the popularity of the Google-owned video-sharing platform among older consumers.

The global rise of influencers has not gone unnoticed by the streamers. Prime Video has partnered with Love Island alum Molly-Mae Hague for Molly-Mae: Behind It All, while Disney+ has The D’Amelio Show and Netflix streams Miss Rachel, fronted by the YouTube personality.

Annabel Yeomans, senior research managerat Ampere, said: “The biggest surprise in our latest data wasn’t how popular influencer videos have become – it is how rapidly this trend has extended to older audiences.

“As viewing habits diversify and platforms like YouTube and TikTok become part of living-room viewing, the lines between social and traditional platforms are blurring. As a result, new opportunities for collaboration across different platform types are emerging. Streaming services are increasingly partnering with influencers – an approach that first attracted younger viewers and is now gaining traction among older audiences.”

